Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $32.17 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 2.8% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 242,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

