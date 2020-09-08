Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $33.52 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $33,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,335. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. 144,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,066. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

