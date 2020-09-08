Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,588,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,757,000 after buying an additional 138,783 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 120,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.14. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

