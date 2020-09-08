Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

NYSE APH traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $105.17. 58,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $113.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

