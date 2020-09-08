Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.85. 31,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,300. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

