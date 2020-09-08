Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 131,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COST. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

COST stock traded down $8.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.50. The company had a trading volume of 110,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.