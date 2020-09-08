Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,503. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

