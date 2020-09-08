Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after acquiring an additional 608,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 157,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

