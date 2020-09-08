Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

