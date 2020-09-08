Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,760.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 679,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 661,862 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. 367,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

