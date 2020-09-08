Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,704 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $45,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.31. 56,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,363. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

