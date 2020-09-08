Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 678.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.28. 91,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $291.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.44.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,743,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.