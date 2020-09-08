Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $3,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 1,790,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,869. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

