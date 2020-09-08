Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $10.09 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 454,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,895. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

