Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $10.09 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 454,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,895. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73.
Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.
Carrier Global Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
