Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,262 shares of company stock worth $19,156,067. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Shares of VEEV traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.74. 41,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $298.76. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

