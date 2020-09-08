Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,949,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $450.05. 12,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.69 and a 200-day moving average of $452.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.