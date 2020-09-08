Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.95.
Rhipe Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Rhipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.