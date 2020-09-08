Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.95.

Rhipe Company Profile

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

