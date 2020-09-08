RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 26,806 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $58,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,770 shares of company stock worth $2,521,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.