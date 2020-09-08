RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 4,146 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 41,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.10.

ISRG traded down $41.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.67. 51,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $695.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

