RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $34,672,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 281,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

