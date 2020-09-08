RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 3.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 13.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Paypal by 68.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 213,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 86,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.96. The stock had a trading volume of 607,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

