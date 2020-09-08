RiverPark Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 145.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $132,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total value of $384,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,488 shares of company stock worth $34,844,824. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,268. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.94 and a beta of 0.48. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

