RiverPark Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $55.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $917.37. 110,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,015.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.07. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.54.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

