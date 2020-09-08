RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 143.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $741.05. 12,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.19. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $805.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.