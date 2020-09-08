RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 509,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

