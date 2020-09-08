RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.50. The stock had a trading volume of 305,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.