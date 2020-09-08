RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $8.35 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,346,000. Vail Resorts comprises about 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 63.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 103.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 46.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.35. 20,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.24.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

