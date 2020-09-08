RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.77. 35,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

