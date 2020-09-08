RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SmileDirectClub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 246.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 92.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 403,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman acquired 663,130 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit