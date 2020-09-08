RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SmileDirectClub as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 246.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 92.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 403,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman acquired 663,130 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

