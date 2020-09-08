RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 10,745 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 89,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $20,358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock worth $2,502,731 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.96. 67,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.62. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

