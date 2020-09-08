RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.80.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,950. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

