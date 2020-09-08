RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,461. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.72. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

