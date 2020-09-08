RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises about 2.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $18,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,956. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.40.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $923,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,929,597 shares of company stock valued at $459,605,461.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

