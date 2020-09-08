RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,388. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

