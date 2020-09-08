RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 233,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $152.49. 29,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

