Riverpark Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $60.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,520.33. 135,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,548.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

