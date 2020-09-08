Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 5,487 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.2% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 154,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $5.51 on Tuesday, hitting $329.50. 305,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,037. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.92 and its 200-day moving average is $293.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

