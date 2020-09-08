Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 6,687 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 3.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.96. 607,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

