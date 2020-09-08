RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. Citigroup upped their price target on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $946.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RMR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 117,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in RMR Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

