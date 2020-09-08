Royal Bank of Canada Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $65.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.12.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.