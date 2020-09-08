Royal Bank of Canada Raises IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $68.00

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

TFII stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.