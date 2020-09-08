Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $348.00 to $435.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $361.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

