Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $68.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE:TFII opened at $43.69 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

