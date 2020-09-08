Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 25th

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Royce Micro Capital Trust has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Royce Micro Capital Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

