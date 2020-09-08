RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RSNAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

RSNAY opened at $5.79 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

