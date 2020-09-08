RTW Investments LP Acquires Shares of 225,000 Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.64% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $20,293,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,612,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,177,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,748. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

