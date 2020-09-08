RTW Investments LP Buys 102,560 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.5% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 2.44% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $124,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,778,000 after buying an additional 219,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.15. The company had a trading volume of 319,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,263. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.46.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

