RTW Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

RTW Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,060 shares during the quarter. Homology Medicines makes up about 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 0.10% of Homology Medicines worth $66,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 590,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

