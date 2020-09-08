RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Immunovant makes up approximately 3.9% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 6.99% of Immunovant worth $139,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,161. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

