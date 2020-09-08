RTW Investments LP Increases Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the period. Myokardia makes up 2.5% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.77% of Myokardia worth $90,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myokardia by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Myokardia by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOK traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. 667,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

